Ghana: UN Increases Grant Support to Ghana By 25 Percent

The United Nations (UN) has increased its grant to Ghana by 25 per cent to implement reforms to recover from the global challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Through a proposed new Cooperation Framework, once signed, the UN in Ghana will commit at least $500m to support Ghana's development priorities between 2023 and 2025," Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator, disclosed this in Accra on Tuesday at a reception to mark the 77th anniversary of the UN.

The new cooperative agreement grant to Ghana will empower institutions and people through advisory services, capacity development, technical assistance, and leadership.

It will also expand and strengthen partnerships, improve monitoring, evaluation and evidence generation and use, increase accountability and much more over a three-year period from 2023 to 2025.

"Our focus will be on three key outcomes-inclusive, sustainable and resilient economic transformation, equitable access to services, and durable peace and security in Ghana and across the sub region, especially for those left behind.

Building on our learning towards a stronger, more agile and responsive UN, we recognise the important role of partnerships-with government, civil society, youth groups and the private sector - in helping us reach a UN that is innovative, catalytic, and fosters transparency, accountability and good governance and respect for human rights" the Resident Coordinator said.

Mr Abani said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the government, the UN resolutely supported Ghana's ambitious development plan to be on track with the SDGs commitments through the Country Preparedness and Response Programme (CPRP) and the Socio-Economic Response and Recovery Plan (SERRP).

"All of which were anchored in our promise of the 2018-2022 Cooperation Framework - to deliver change in four key areas amounting to some $440m over the 5 year period," he added.

"Over the last 12 months, we have supported Ghana's engagement in and commitment to outcomes of the Food Systems Summit; COP 26 (and shortly COP 27); the Global Disability Summit (hosted here in Ghana), the World Trade Promotion Conference (hosted here in Ghana), the Transforming Education Summit, the Financing for the SDGs Roadmap for Ghana -among others.

We back and support this model fully. We have also supported Ghana to conduct a successful Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the SDGs as well as make a substantive submission to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on human rights. Below this and across a myriad of areas, agencies have worked tirelessly," the UN Resident Coordinator added.

"We commend Ghana for its leadership in the quest for peace and democracy through the efforts at sub-regional, regional, and global levels. In June 2021, Ghana was elected to the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term. Ghana's agenda is focusing on Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development, particularly on the continent of Africa," he said.

He added that Ghana was one of the top ten contributing countries for UN peacekeeping missions and the number one contributing country for women peacekeepers.

"The contributions of Ghana to peace and security in West Africa and beyond are a stellar example for all. Ghana is one of the ten fast track countries for the Secretary General's Youth Strategy (Youth2030) and a champion country for the SG's Roadmap on Digital Cooperation.

The location of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra no doubt demonstrates the confidence that the African Union has also reposed in Ghana," he pointed out.

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba, reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to values and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter that had safeguarded the world and "directed us on the right path during turbulent times in history".