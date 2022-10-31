Nigeria: Allow Judiciary to Perform Its Functions, CJN Admonishes Politicians

Mr Ariwoola equally warned judicial officers to leave politics for politicians.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has admonished politicians to allow the judiciary to perform its function without distractions.

A statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, by Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, quoted Mr Ariwoola as saying this on Saturday at a reception organised in his honour by the government.

Mr Ariwoola equally warned judicial officers to leave politics for politicians.

"I want to admonish the politicians to leave the Judiciary alone for us to function. Let them do their own thing while we do ours too. Law is not static, what we apply is law as it is made," he said.

The CJN appreciated Governor Makinde for honouring him and pledged that he would not let Nigerians down.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde said his administration would continue to promote the independence of the judiciary in the state.

Mr Makinde said his administration had created the enabling environment for the judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

The governor, who acknowledged that the judiciary is the 'bastion' of hope for the common man, said further, "we will continue to allow the judiciary to function independently.

"The judiciary will be allowed to continue to carry out its constitutional responsibilities"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed delight at the fact that the state had produced Nigeria's fifth citizen in hierarchy.

Mr Makinde noted that it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that Oyo State would produce the CJN, saying the development has heralded many pacesetting achievements for the state.

"I am just glad and overjoyed that we are able to have this get-together to celebrate one of our own.

"I am thankful to God Almighty for this day and I see it as the beginning of many Pacesetter things that will be happening in Oyo State."

The event had in attendance Justices of the Supreme Court; Governors of Rivers, Nyeson Wike ; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue, Samuel Ortom; and Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others were the leadership of the Oyo State Judiciary; legal luminaries, top officials of the Oyo State government and traditional rulers.