Liberia: Freeport of Monrovia Documentary Premiered

A documentary produced by Mr. Jonathan Graham, outgoing Managing Director of AMP Terminal about the Freeport of Monrovia was premiered last Friday at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The 31-minute-long film directed by Ghanaian filmmaker, Bismark Aryee is made up of archival footages and recent images of transformation ongoing at the Port.

In the documentary, various contributors with institutional memory and stories of the Freeport of Monrovia narrated accounts of historic moments of the Freeport.

Other characters put the spotlight on how their interactions with the Port over the years has improved their lives as workers, customers and beneficiaries of this facility.

The film also gives viewers an insight into the structural and technical improvements being undertaken at the Port to put it on the path of progress to become a major hub serving the Mano River region and indeed the West African coast.

First viewers of this documentary last Friday included government representatives, workers of the Port and their families, members of the business community, members of the diplomatic community, the media and the general public. It is expected to show on all APM Terminals Liberia digital outlets as well as some selected media platforms.