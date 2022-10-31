Ghana: 'Don't Fight Breast Cancer With Faith Alone'

Reverend Mrs Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the Public Relations Manager of the Global Evangelical Church has advised women who detect lumps in their breasts to seek early medical attention to avoid complications should they be cancerous.

She said the situation where some women after being diagnosed with breast cancer refused to seek medical treatment and resulted to prayer camps with the hope of curing cancer was wrong.

'My sisters in the Lord, it is God who called some to be medical doctors for times such as this. We therefore need to combine faith with the appropriate medical interventions for complete healing, she said.'

Rev. Mrs Tegbe-Agbo was speaking at a rite of passage ceremony for some young women who were transitioning from the youth ministry to the women's ministry at the Global Evangelical Church Ropheka Chapel, Bortianor, near Kasoa.

Rev. Mrs Tegbe-Agbo, who is also the immediate past National Secretary of the women's ministry therefore advised the women to self-examine their breast every month to ensure early detection.

She also called on the women to go all out to support their husbands in order to fend for their families in the current economic crises.

She said, God has endowed women with special skills and abilities that need to be harnessed for the betterment of humanity.

'Dearly beloved, the role of the Christian woman in this current dispensation cannot be overemphasised.'

She therefore called on the celebrants to be like the proverbial woman in Proverbs 31 and work hard to support their husbands and take good care of their families, especially their children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Elisabeth Zigah, Women's Ministry Leader of the church said, the day was very significant in the life of the celebrants as it marked the beginning of their lives as full women of the church.

She encouraged them to avail themselves and participate in all the ministry's programmes and activities, so as to mature in the way of the Lord.

Ms Angela Dzodzegbe, one of the celebrants on behalf of her colleagues expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the ministry and the church for the recognition accorded them.

She promised that they would live up to expectation and be worthy ambassadors of the ministry and the Global Evangelical Church.

The women were presented with some kitchen utensils as a symbol of their initiation to the women's ministry.

The ceremony was witnessed by Rev. Paul Yao Agbo, the Bortianor District Pastor of the Church, Catechist Prosper Anani and Evangelist Prosper Normesi among others.