Sudan: Spontaneous Marches of the Millions to Denounce Police Repression

28 October 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North — The resistance committees in Khartoum North (Bahri), Omdurman, and various neighbourhoods in Khartoum organised unscheduled protest marches to the Republican Palace yesterday to topple the coup regime and condemn the heavy repression of the October 25 Marches of the Millions, which were held on the coup's first anniversary.

The authorities preceded the demonstrations by closing the El Mak Nimir Bridge, which links central Khartoum to Khartoum North, in the early morning.

Security forces also fired tear gas at the demonstrators at the entrance to the bridge and used excessive violence, which led to a number of injuries among the demonstrators.

Protesters told Radio Dabanga that they are demanding El Burhan and his allies to exit the political scene. They also stressed their adherence to the three nos: No negotiation, No partnership, No legitimacy, and their rejection of any political settlement with the military junta.

The marches marking the first anniversary of the 2021 military coup on Tuesday were violently repressed. One protester was murdered by security forces, who shot him in the head and chest before running a military vehicle over his body.

The emergency lawyers monitored other widespread violations against peaceful demonstrators on Tuesday.

