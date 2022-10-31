South Africa: Radio Legend Jeremy Mansfield Dies - South African News Briefs - October 31, 2022

31 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Radio Legend Jeremy Mansfied Dies

Jeremy Mansfield, 59, a larger-than-life radio DJ, passed away from liver cancer today. Mansfield announced his diagnosis in January this year, after beating leukaemia 13 years ago.  Mansfield's death was confirmed by his close friend and former colleague, Samantha Cowen, Eye Witness News reports.

Eskom Announces Load Shedding Stage Two Back From Today

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding  from 5am today until 5am on Tuesday. Stage 2 will then be implemented during evening peak periods on Tuesday November 1 and Wednesday November 2, 2022.  The country had a load shedding free weekend from October 28 to 30.

Cape Town's Long-Standing Council House Tenants to Receive Title Deeds

The City of Cape Town is in the process of issuing 1,500 title deeds to longstanding tenants in council houses. According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, tenants who live in the council-owned flats would unfortunately not benefit from the first tranche of the project. Speaking in a council meeting on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said the exercise will be completed by June 2023, Eye Witness News reports.

