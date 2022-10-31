Nigeria: Atiku's Foreign Engagements Will Attract Investments, Jobs - Campaign Council

The Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation yesterday said the foreign engagements by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will yield unprecedented investment inflow, revamp the productive sectors and create massive jobs for youths immediately he assumes office in May 29, 2023.

The campaign organisation further explains that Atiku Abubakar's current visit to the United States, where he is scheduled among other things to engage the US Chamber of Commerce's US-Africa Business Center, will further build policy thrusts that will fast-track economic recovery and enhance peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said Atiku's visits are centered on engagements with policy influencers in the bid to engender an international collaborative solutions to national challenges including the economy and security which have been ruined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

"Atiku Abubakar has also been vigorously engaging the Nigerian business community both at home and in the Diaspora in line with his strategic blueprint to stimulate investments, business and employment opportunities in critical areas including infrastructure, manufacturing, industrialization, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, housing, power, oil and gas, education, aviation, automobile, among others.

"It is instructive to state that such engagements are geared towards setting a very firm policy framework that will boost youth-driven Small, Medium and Large Enterprises in a manner to create a positive multiplier effect and rapid lift in the GDP.

"Nigerians, especially the youths, appreciate Atiku Abubakar's numerous conscious efforts to build a very virile economic, political and social global relationships that will ease tension in our country and affect the lives of Nigerians in the most positive way.

"Nigerians have not forgotten the roles played by Atiku Abubakar as the Chairman of the Economic Council between 1999 to 2007 during which our nation achieved unprecedented economic growth, debt relief, massive investments and infrastructural developments to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world; gains that the APC and Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu reversed to turn our nation into poverty capital of the world and one of the most insecure nations to reside.

"This is why Nigerians across board are rallying with Atiku Abubakar in the mission to rescue our nation and bring a breath of fresh air to the people, come May 29, 2023."