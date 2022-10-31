Liberia: UPP Suspends Six Executive Members

The leadership of the opposition United People's Party (UPP) over the weekend suspended six of its executive committee members for a period of one month for flagrant violation of the party's constitution.

The party's statement dated 28 October 2022 said the suspended partisans have been conducting illegal meetings in the name of UPP with the intent of supporting another opposition political party for financial inducement in the upcoming 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The party however refused to state which of the opposition political parties the suspended officials have been holding a conversation with.

It however said the action of the suspended officials is against the party's constitution and policy.

It named those suspended as Mr. Edward T. Farley, Acting National Vice Chair for Public Relations; Aretha Divine, National Vice Chair for Gender Main Streaming; and Mr. Bobbyson Sorbotie, Acting National Vice Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization.

The suspended officials also include Mr. Robert Warnee, Acting National Treasure; Edmond Ponpon, Acting National Vice Chair for Administration; and Mr. Roland Trobeh, Acting National Vice Chair for Political Affairs.

Under the signature of the Acting National Chairman Susannah Lorpu Seton, the statement said the suspended partisans have been conducting illegal meetings in the name of UPP to support another opposition political party in the upcoming 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Seton pointed out that the action of the six suspended partisans runs contrary to the UPP's Constitution in Article 2.6 (a) 1, 11, 111, IV.

She said the constitution provides that the chairman of the party shall, in collaboration and consultation with other members of the National Executive Committee, oversee and coordinate the administration of the party.

The provision further states that for the avoidance of doubt, the National Chair shall always serve as head of EC.

In this case, Madam Seton said she did not in any means or form approve such a meeting.

"The suspended partisans' action also undermines Article 5.1 (f) of the UPP constitution."

In line with Article 7.1 (a) of the UPP constitution, she said the six suspended partisans are hereby mandated to submit themselves to the grievance and ethics committee chaired by partisan Kla Nathaniel Moore for interrogation.