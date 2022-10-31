Liberia: Public Works Commits to Completing Roads Before Weah's First Term

The Minister of Public Works, Ruth Coker Collins, pledges to complete rehabilitation of roads in the country before the end of President Goerge Weah's first term.

Minister Collins underscores that completion of roads already earmarked is strategic and crucial for the pending National Housing and Population Census and the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing on Thursday in Monrovia, she said completion of ongoing road projects will lead to easy conduct of the National Census and the elections.

"The two national activities have sustained the peace and progress of the nation over the period, and as such, there's a need to effectively enforce the completion and rehabilitation of these roads, ahead of the national activities", Minister Collins adds.

Against this backdrop, she further vows before expiration of his first term, President will dedicate 80 kilometers of road from Kaweakan to Fishtown, 47.1 Kilometers Road from Sanniquellie to Loguatuo, and the 67-kilometer Ganta-Sanniquellie route in Rivergee and Nimba counties respectively.

At the same time, she discloses plan to dedicate the 21-km road from ELWA Junction to Coca-cola Factory in Paynesville, the 81-km road from Gbarnga to Salayea, and Freeport-St. Paul Bridge stretch which is 6.5 kilometers, respectively.

The Works Minister adds that the remaining portion from Dexville, Robertsport, and Medina Highway will also be dedicated.

"These projects will be dedicated by the President beginning next year and to the end of the President's first term. However, other roads that will be considered include the RIA Road Project and the ELWA to Rock [Church] International," she adds.

Besides, she says the overall progress of the entire 45 kilometers s at 10 percent, while current combined work progress at the beginning of the two sections is at 20 percent.

At the same time, she says temporary bridges for pedestrians have been completed and will be dedicated by President Weah shortly.