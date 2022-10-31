Congo-Kinshasa/Gambia: Gambia to Play DR Congo, Liberia in Int'l Friendly Matches Next Month

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will play against Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia in international friendly matches next month in Antalya, Turkey.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Democratic Republic of Congo in their first international friendly match on 17th November 2022.

The Gambia will lock horns with Liberia in their second and final friendly match on 20th November 2022.

The friendly matches are part of the Scorpions preparations for their crucial 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali in March 2023.

The Gambia currently sit third-place in Group F of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree qualifiers with 3 points after two group matches.

The Scorpions won one match and lost one during their 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia defeated South Sudan 1-0 in their opening qualifier match before slipping to Congo 1-0 in their second qualifier clash.