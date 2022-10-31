Senegal Seizes Cocaine Worth 24bn CFA

Senegalese Customs has seized 300 kg of cocaine. This catch is the work of operatives of the commercial brigade of Kidira dependent on the Regional Directorate of Customs of the South-East attached to the Directorate of Customs Operations.

According to information received by Seneweb, these soldiers of the economy intercepted a truck coming from Mali. The meticulous search carried out on this vehicle made it possible to discover this important quantity of hard drug

Indeed, the 300 kg of cocaine were hidden in a double welded metal bottom inside the truck. After this discovery, the driver and his apprentice were arrested and taken into custody for the purposes of the investigation.

"The said seizure is estimated at twenty four billion (24,000,000,000) CFA francs. It is the largest seizure of cocaine made inside the national territory by a security service after that made at the port in 2019".