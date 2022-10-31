Liberia: High-Powered PAW Delegation Arrives in Liberia

A delegation of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) from the United States headed by Shffragan Bishop-Elect, Julian Johnson, arrives in Liberia.

Bishop Leo M. Simpson of the 35th Episcopal District of West Africa, says the 18-member delegation includes Suffragan Bishop Julian Johnson, First Lady Melanie Johnson, Suffragan Bishop Jeff Akers, Ashley Rice, Calandra Flanigan, Dr. Kandy Akers, Demeena Cox, Demetrius Thomas, Hester McRoberts, Marquis McCoy, Ophelia Murphy, Tyler McGraw, Dr. Anthony Buckles, Tiffany Polk, Ruth Belnavis, Desiree Belnavis, Todd Inman and Kittrell Braselman.

Bishop Simpson explains that while here, they will visit several facilities of the PAW around the country and conduct seminars with pastors and their wives as well as interact with students of Haywood Mission Institute on Old Road.

The bishop adds that the 35th Episcopal District will hold Ordination, Consecration and Induction of the Suffragan Bishop-Elect, Julian Johnson at Faith In God First Pentecostal Church on Front Street in Monrovia.

He says the delegation is expected to cut ribbon at Samuel Grimes Memorial Institute for rehabilitation of At-Risk Youths in Kakata, Margibi County.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Mission Minded Life says the Samuel Grimes Memorial Institute will be used as an At-Risk Youth Center.

Madam Monique Simpson-Foray discloses that the program has identified 35 individuals that will be trained, counselled and treated against drug abuse and addiction.

Madam Foray says another program will also be instituted to cater to homeless and drug-addicted females and provide them shelter.

She further reveals that the program drug- addicted youths will last for one year, and that the program is intended to help young Liberians who are victims of drug abuse and addiction rehabilitated

For her part, the North Health Administration of Ohio Social Worker, Madam Miatta Singbe-Sarnor says drug addiction is a sickness and victims should be treated.

Madam Sarnor notes that drug abuse poses serious threat to the youthful population of Liberia and it should be tackled collectively.