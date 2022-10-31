Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - On Suffering of Gambian Migrants in Middle East & 70 Aki Deaths

column

Mr. President, there is an urgent need for your government to rescue Gambian migrants in the Middle East particularly Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and in North Africa, Libya.

Some of them narrated their ordeals that they faced; severe maltreatments as reported on social media - through WhatsApp audios.

The African Union must also come out to condemn these acts of human rights abuse.

Mr. President, your government should work out plans with IOM to see how best to facilitate the return of those stranded. Many of them are jailed or work 24/7 and are not paid required salaries. Most of them have their national documents seized. Many Africans condemned the United Arab Emirates for their decision last week of a visa ban on nationals of 20 African countries including the Gambia. This is a bad move because it will jeopardise the cordial relations in terms of trade and labour.

Mr. President, for the youth, and intending migrants, they must have contract work with agents or agencies that are taking them to abroad in the name of work especially in the Middle East. Your government should have a task force with the Labour Department, Ministry of Justice and Immigration to work out modalities for any Gambian going to such countries. Your government should make sure MoUs are signed between the agents and the relevant government authorities for the protection and in the interest of our citizens.

Mr. President, this should be done before any departure of our citizens from The Gambia as similar steps have been taken by Sierra Leone. Furthermore, our youths should be encouraged to learn skills before making the attempt to leave the Gambia to seek greener pastures in any country, such as the Middle East and European countries.

The government should encourage investors with incentives to establish factories and other opportunities to create employment which israre in the country as we write.

Finally Mr. President, people are anxiously awaiting the reports by the police and other agencies on the deaths of 70 children through Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) as a result of the consumption of the poisonous syrup from India. Parents should be compensated and the culprits should face the full force of the law. Health authorities should be vigilant to avert such mishaps which we pray must not repeat; and the government should provide labs to check medicines or food entering the country.

Good day!