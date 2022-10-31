Scorpions' winger, Modou Barrow has guided Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to lift the Korean FA Cup title. They beat FC Seoul 3-1 during the second leg of the final played at the Jeonbuk World Cup Stadium in the Southern City of Jeonbuk on Sunday.

The Gambian international scored in both legs of the final played on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

The 30-year-old first scored during their 2-2 away draw against FC Seoul during a game played on Thursday 27th October.

He struck with his left foot in the 42nd minute before Cho Gue-Sung converted from the spot to level matters for Joenbuk in the first leg.

Former Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers attacker, Barrow also scored for Jeonbuk during their 3-1 home win against FC Seoul yesterday, Sunday.

The former Leeds United player scored his side opening goal in the 11th minute before Cho Gue-Sung scored the other two goals.

Barrow has now scored 15 goals in all competitions for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Meanwhile, Modou Barrow and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors were looking to lift the terrible (winning three major trophies in one season) but they finished runners up to Ulson Hyundai FC in the top-flight K League 1, as their streak of winning five consecutive titles came to an end.

In the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, Jeonbuk lost in the semifinals on penalties.

Jeobuk has now won at least one trophy every year since 2014.