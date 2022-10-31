Gambia: Brikama Zonal Team Begin Training for WCR Super Nawetan

31 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama zonal team has started intensive training for the 2022-2023 West Coast Region Super 'Nawetan' zonal football tournament to be held at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Sateyba boys will use their training sessions to prepare themselves ready for the annual West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football championship.

Brikama will clash with Gunjur in the 2022 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football championship final on Sunday 6th November 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The Sateyba boys will fray to upset Gunjur in the final to clinch the 2022 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal tournament trophy after losing to Gunjur 6-2 in their semi-final match last year.

Gunjur won the 2021-2022 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football tournament trophy after thumping Sanyang 2-0 in a well-attended final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Youngster Bubacarr Bojang alias Boy Neneh was on the score sheet for Gunjur during the match.

