Gambia: Finance Ministry Sends Alert On FB Impersonation Attempt Fake News Alert!

Gambia: Finance Ministry Sends Alert On FB Impersonation Attempt

31 October 2022
The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs is hereby advising the public that somebody is impersonating the Minister of Finance on a Facebook page with the intention of defrauding people.

The photo used was taken from the Ministry's social media pages about a post on the High-Level Consultative Group (HLCG) of the G20+ and V20-led InsuResilience Global Partnership (IGP) meeting that took place in Washington DC earlier this month on the margins of the World Bank/ IMF Annual meetings. Flanking the Minister is his Co-chair Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary to Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development and Ghana's Minister for Finance where they endorsed the concept of the Global Shield against Climate Risks and agreed to take on the role of HLCG for the Global Shield.

Cyber fraud is a notorious activity that unscrupulous people often carry out using impersonated sponsored social media accounts to defraud the innocent public.

Therefore, the public is advised that neither the Minister for Finance nor the Ministry on its website or social media pages has ever posted or announced anything related to grants or loans for farmers or business persons.

Anything on this is false and meant to defraud the public.

