Nigeria: 11 People Killed in Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway Accident - FRSC

Most of the victims were burnt to death, according to the FRSC.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 11 people dead and one unconscious in a road accident along Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway, Enugu State.

The accident occurred at about 8:45 p.m on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Joseph Toby, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu.

Mr Toby said a 14-seater bus with 12 passengers inside collided with a truck. Two people --- a driver and his conductor --- were inside the truck.

The FRSC chief said two people sustained minor injuries from the accident. He said the bus passengers were on a night journey from Owerri, Imo State, to Kano.

He said FRSC marshals were deployed to the scene of the accident when they got information about the accident, and that they immediately called in the state firefighters because of a fire explosion in the bus.

"It is likely that the 14-seater bus might have carried at least one or two gallons of fuel that got ignited immediately after the collision took place.

"It was not just an accident but a serious fire scene in which the state fire service spent several minutes and a reinforcement of their water truck to put out.

"Then we (FRSC officials) moved in and recovered the trapped and dead bodies in the bus.

"The only survivor from the bus, who jumped out of the bus forcefully, is still unconscious, and has been taken by our personnel to the accident and emergency ward of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu," Mr Toby said.

The commander said the identity of the 14-seater bus was unclear even when its registration number KTG 41 XD was verified on the FRSC system.

"This development has made contact tracing of the victims' relatives difficult for the corps," he said.

Mr Toby advised motorists and passengers to refrain from the temptation of night travels and "learn to plan their journeys ahead of time during the day".

"We beg motorists to desist from carrying gallons of fuel or other inflammable in their vehicles or bus loaded with passengers along journeys, notwithstanding the benefit from such a negative and dangerous act," he added.