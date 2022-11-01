Nigeria: Hushpuppi's IG Account, Nina's American Husband, Other Top Entertainment Stories Last Week

Unknown Gunmen murder famous blogger, Eboh George

Popular vlogger, Eboh George, was reported dead on Sunday evening. Eboh was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen who attacked him and other travellers in Enugu State.

The travel content creator was returning from Benue State when he was ambushed at Four Corners junction along the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway on Tuesday.

The Asaba-based vlogger was reportedly in transit with his friends when they were attacked. The shooters allegedly abducted his friend.

Eboh reportedly left his wife and son abroad and returned to Nigeria, intending to showcase the country's beauty to the world through his videos.

Skales hints at marriage crisis

Barely a year after getting married, Nigerian singer, Raoul Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, sent out a disturbing message about his marriage with Precious on Instagram.

The Shake body hitmaker wrote, "In all you do, make sure you don't marry a heartless person. Pray for my mental health."

Following his vague message on Sunday, he criticised his wife on social media for mourning his mother on social media and not in real life.

He wrote, "Take this post down; show this same care in real life. Stop doing this for the gram. Don't get me angry."

Skales married Precious, a model, in September 2021 in Lagos.

Instagram deactivates Hushpuppi's verified account

With a few days to his sentencing, Instagram has deactivated the verified Instagram account of a suspected Internet fraudster Abbas Ramoni, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 by agents of the Dubai Police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigations over allegations of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud and identity theft.

The FBI raised the alarm over the thriving followership on Hushpuppi's Instagram. In court documents, they said, "As of the date of this filing, the defendant's Instagram account @hushpuppi has 2.8 million followers, approximately 500,000 more followers than at the time of his arrest in Dubai."

Wizkid brags about his status, asks his colleagues to call him daddy

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Sunday, demanded that he be referred to, moving forward, as "Sir or Daddy."

The Grammy award-winning singer made this known through his Snapchat as he boasted of the wealth he had gathered in his career.

He claims that he would soon open a school to teach people how to make such wealth with intelligent business decisions.

The 32-year-old musician claimed if he were to stop music today, his critics would not be able to have the kind of wealth he possesses. The singer declared himself "everybody's daddy."

Video Director Sesan weds in Greece

Nigerian music video director Sesan Ogunro tied the knot with his lover Dinah on Sunday.

The news of the union was broken by a relative who made a Snapchat post of the couple in Greece.

The wedding was reportedly a small ceremony held at the Cavo Ventus on the island of Santorini in Greece.

Nigerian YouTuber Ejimozy receives Gold Play Button

YouTube awarded the popular YouTuber Ejimozy Manuche a Gold play button on Friday.

He unlocked this new achievement after acquiring over one million subscribers and meeting the criteria of original content creation on Youtube.

Ejimozy is popularly known for making content on YouTube involving Nollywood and the people in it.

He received the Silver play button in 2020 after crossing 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

BBNaija Nina Ivy weds American lover

Two years after an alleged staged traditional marriage ceremony, Ex-Big Brother Naija's housemate, Nina Ivy, has reportedly remarried an African-American, Chris Miller.

The new couple met in 2021 and dated for seven months before finally tying the knot privately in a court in the United States of America.

It was gathered that the marriage was consummated in April 2022, and Nina has since changed her name on all social media platforms to the husband's name, Nina Ivy Miller.

A source close to Nina alleged that the traditional marriage to one Anthony Anoliefo, who did not show up at the wedding in 2020, was staged for Nina to escape from the "Baby Mama" tag she was called.

Tems bags Gold Certification for 'Free mind'

On Wednesday, Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, famously known as Tems, bagged another win as her song 'free mind' received the RIAA Gold certification.

The international sensation received this award while she was performing on stage at a concert in the US.

The single became eligible for gold certification, having sold 500,000 copies in the United States.

The certification will be Tems' first solo certification after getting platinum plaques with Wizkid's 'Essence' and Future's 'Wait For U'.

25 years later, Sir Shina Peters 'Mr President Album" peaks at number one.

Sir Shina Peters' album 'Mr President' on Wednesday peaked at an all-time number one on the apple music streaming Platform.

This comes 29 years after the release of the album.

The Afro-Juju album was hosted on the streaming platform Apple Music for the first time in November and listed for N1,600 on the forum.