Nigeria: Flood Killed 17, Displaced 150,000 Children, Women in Kogi - Health Commissioner

31 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman has said that the flood has sacked 514 communities while 400,000, persons have been displaced, including over 150,000 children, women.

Also, he said 17 deaths were recorded in the nine affected LGAs in the state during the peak of the flood.

The Commissioner disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday while receiving some medical equipment from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assist with the flood in the state.

He stated that a number of the health facilities have been submerged, and rendered inaccessible, stressing that the victims of the flood require medical care and attention.

He commended WHO for the gesture and other partners who have been with the state since the outbreak of the flood.

"WHO has been with us all through the journey. When the flood started the first organisation I called was WHO. With this gesture, we have been reassured and strengthened, that no matter the disease, the state is going to mount an appropriate response, as the government is committed to providing succour to the people," he said.

The Commissioner noted that despite the receding of the flood, it has left the state with health implications that could linger for a long time.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has donated ninety Inter-Agency Health Emergency kits to assist flood water victims in Kogi state.

The Country Representative and Head of Mission of WHO, Walter Kazadi presented the gifts on Monday to the state ministry of health in Lokoja, saying that the donation is to mitigate the effect of the flood on the affected Victims.

Represented by Dr Edwin Isiotu Edeh, National Consultant, Public Health and Environment, of the organisation, WHO noted that the organisation is delighted with the level of commitment shown by the state government to the reduction of diseases arising from the flooding.

Kazadi stated that each of the kits is expected to treat 10,000 population, amounting to 900,000 persons affected by the recent flooding in the state.

The items donated include materials for pennsic hygiene, water sanitation, hygiene kits and long lasting mosquito treated nets.

The WHO Country Representative, therefore, appealed to the members of the public to show empathy by contributing their quota to ease the hardship faced by the water flood victims.

