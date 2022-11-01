Nigeria: Why Nigeria Is My Biggest Fear in Life - Kemi Afolabi

Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has revealed how coming back to Nigeria from the United States has made her unhappy.

The thespian, who had travelled to the U.S. in July for her lupus treatment, finally arrived after successful treatment.

Kemi, who had described Nigeria as her biggest fear, asserted that nothing had changed since she left the country.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, she wrote, "Back to my biggest fear... my country NIGERIA. Nothing has changed! Same Nonnie.

"Our Airpot arrival is damn too hot. The way I quickly removed my top and tied it on my waist to rock my camisole with pride ehn! Them no they tell person, body go tell you.

"From the Lagos Murtala Mohammed International Airport through Oshodi to Mowe via the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway na traffic full everywhere! In the end, no clue for the cause. Wait, what are these politicians using to campaign in the forthcoming elections naa because me l am not understanding o.

"It must be extremely hard a task for the right authorities to track down kidnappers! This is no longer funny at the rate kidnapping is on the rise on a daily in Nigeria. What will it cost the government to start ransacking day and night with the use of helicopters, ground troops, and all? The Ofada-Owode road that leads to my home is in a sorry state that even an SUV car will suffer a hiccup, God!

"Bia Ogun state government when are you guys fixing the roads edakun) this one concern una o. Your excellency sir @dapoabiodunmfr we need your help urgently, the Ofada, Obafemi - Owode, in Mowe - Ofada in Ogun state, amongst others, has gotten really worse. HELP US SIR.

"May God strengthen you to do it. Why am I feeling this way though, I am supposed to be happy to be back home after a long time but l am just so sad mahnnnn... #sigh #NigeriaWillBeGoodAgain. #LetallHerCitizenWorkTowardsIt."

Afolabi had in March disclosed that she was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) also known as Lupus last year. She also said her doctor told her that she had five years to live.

In July, the actress began her treatment at the John Hopkins hospital in Maryland, United States.