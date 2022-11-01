Africa: West Africa Power Board Adopts Working Document, Budget for 2023

The Executive Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) has adopted a new work programme and budget for 2023 at the 55th ordinary session of its executive board meeting at its headquarters in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Speaking during the session, the Chairman, Executive Board of WAPP, Dr. Sule Abdulaziz expressed satisfaction with the 2023 working document, a statement by the organisation said.

Abdulaziz, who is also the Managing Director/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), lauded the transparent manner in which WAPP has been implementing projects of the pool.

"As with the review of the financial statements, where I expressed confidence in this institution and its transparent documentation, I reiterate the same sentiment regarding the 2023 work programme and budget.

"I remain convinced that it has been prepared in accordance with the rules by the general secretariat and carefully reviewed by the WAPP finance committee," he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary General of WAPP, Mr. Siengui KI, presented the work programme and budget for the year, 2023, focusing on key projects for implementation.

He noted that the WAPP projects were progressing according to schedule but needed budget adjustment to accommodate the cost escalation of project implementation.