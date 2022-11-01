Nigeria: Gov Umahi Bans Use of Public Schools for Political Rallies

31 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

"We don't want people to go there and begin to defecate around school premises."

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has placed a ban on the holding of political rallies in public schools in the state with effect from 1 November.

Mr Umahi also banned commercial motorcyclists from operating between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. in order to check insecurity in the state.

The governor announced the ban in Abakaliki on Monday at a "stakeholders' summit" on citizens input and consultations for the 2023 budget estimates.

The summit also discussed Nigeria's 2023 pollution and housing censuses.

Mr Umahi said political parties must get clearance from the Commissioner for Education to hold rallies in the schools.

"Let me make it clear that from November 1, before any political rally can hold in primary and secondary schools, political parties must get approval from the Ministry of Education.

"No political campaign must hold in any public school and this is our position.

"We do not want situations where facilities in our schools are destroyed in the name of campaign. We don't want people to go there and begin to defecate around school premises.

"We want to checkmate destruction in our schools and preserve facilities there," he said.

Mr Umahi also decried the use of hate speeches by candidates of political parties and tasked all politicians to desist from the act.

On the 2023 budget estimates, he said the large chunk would go to education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture, among others.

In his contribution, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in the state, Orlando Nweze, said the state estimated more than N139 billion as budget for 2023.

