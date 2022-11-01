Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies Still Unbeaten ... After Dispatching Thunder Queens

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies stretched their unbeaten run in the ongoing Malta Guinness-sponsored Women's Premier League to four straight wins out of four when they defeated Thunder Queens 1-0 in their Southern Zone fixture played at the Legon PRESEC Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Doreen Copson proved the difference on the day when she tapped from close range a pass goalkeeper Rose TeyeBaah, to grab all three points for her side.

It was a game that many predicted would be an acid test for the former champions, who are the only team with a perfect record in the league this season.

And when they went up after nine minutes, many began to revise their notes, probably in anticipation of another cricket scoreline as witnessed in Hasaacas' last game against Essiam Socrates which they won by a 6-2 margin. However, that did not happen as the Queens matched them in all the departments of the game.

Thunder Queens started the game on a probing note, testing the resolve of goalkeeper Grace Banwaa Buoadu in post for Hasaacas in the third minute. The game became a ding-dong affair with the midfielders enjoying the lion share of play while both goalkeepers were called to duty occasionally.

Midway through the first half, Hasaacas came close through Doris Boaduwaa, but her effort went off target, while Gloria Fosuaa and Gifty Osei's strike on target were easily collected by Buoadu.

The breakthrough for the visitors came in the 34th minute after a solo move by Comfort Owusu saw her brilliantly setting up Copson who had the easiest task to tap home the opener.

The "Doo Ladies" pushed for more goals but found in TeyeBaah, a pillar who was unyielding to be broken again in the game.

By this victory, Hasaacas have stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 22 games without defeat in the Southern Zone and six consecutive wins dating back to the 2021/2022 league season.

Police Ladies suffered their third defeat of the campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Soccer Intellectuals at the Achimota School Park, with goals coming from the feet of Mary Awuah and Samira Ayingura in the 12th and 39th minute respectively.

In other games in the Southern Zone, Army Ladies returned to winning ways by beating Ridge City 1-0 through an eighth-minute effort by Harriet Adjetey with BremanEssiam Socrates settling for a goalless draw game with Lady strikers at the Mankessim Astro-turf.

The Northern Zone games saw Prisons Ladies defeating Supreme Ladies 1-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park, while Northern Ladies were held to a goalless draw game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale by Ash Town Ladies on Friday.