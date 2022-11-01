Ghana: GAF Holds Land Combat, Power Demonstration At Bundase

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has held its annual Land Combat and Power Demonstration at the Bundase Training Camp (BTC) near Tema in Accra.

The exercise was aimed at helping students of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) appreciate the fire assets available to a battle group and how they were employed.

This year, it was conducted with 1 Infantry Battalion as the lead Battalion, supported by 66 Artillery Regiment, 153 Armour Regiment from the 15 Armour Brigade and the 48 Engineer Regiment.

It was also organised by the 64 Infantry Regiment from the Army Special Operations Brigade with support from the Second and Fifth Infantry Battalions of the Command.

The exercise had 86 students participating, comprising 55 Ghanaians and 31 soldiers from other African countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, said the GAF was a professional entity trained to protect the territorial borders of the country.

He said the military was ready at any given time to exhibit its professionalism, adding that "I will put my neck on the table to vouch for the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces.

"If there is a country called Ghana today, it is because you have lived up to your mandate enshrined in our constitution," Mr Amankwa-Manu said.

The Deputy Minister appreciated GAF for its selfless services to the country, while ensuring that they lived up to their constitutional mandate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Southern Command, Ghana Army, Brigadier Michael Ayisi Amoah, said the protection of the territorial integrity of the country against external aggression was the primary responsibility of the Army, with the Navy and Air Force in support.

He said GAF also had a secondary responsibility for the internal security of the country, supported by the Ghana Police Service, adding that the Armed Forces was the last resort as far as internal security operations were concerned.

Brigadier Amoah said the reality of threats posed by terrorist armed groups in the country grew with intensity with each passing day, as neighbouring countries recorded attacks on daily basis.

He said it was, therefore, important for the Ghana Armed Forces to train, test their fire assets and prepare for the eventuality.

Assistant Commandant, Senior Division of GAFCSC, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, said the institution provided the desirable skills and techniques essential for the management of basic and advance security for national and international developments.

He said he was confident the exercise had exposed students to the practical display and understanding of the GAF concept of operation and capabilities.

He commended the innovation of the medical support for tactical operations, demonstrating the tactical casualty care which, among others, aimed at treating casualties in battlefield.