Nigeria: Davido and Chioma's Son, Ifeanyi Drowns in Swimming Pool

Nigerian music star Davido Adeleke and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland have lost their three year old son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old boy who marked his birthday some days ago was reported to have died in a drowning accident in the Banana Island residence of the artiste.

This comes days after Ifeanyi took swimming lessons with Davido during a father-son bonding moment.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital, but confirmed dead on arrival.Reports said the boy drowned a few days after his third birthday on October 20.

Davido and Chioma had traveled to Ibadan yesterday to attend a family gathering and had left Ifeanyi with his minders.

It was gathered that some of the people at Davido's House when the incident happened have been arrested.

Distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father's house where he remains as at press time.

A viral video had earlier shown Davido teaching his son how how to swim.

In another video, Davido was seen inside the pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi teaching his son some swimming skills, he carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water while he gave him instructions on what to do.

Davido and his partner, Chioma celebrated the boy's third birthday in a grand style a couple of days ago.

It would be recalled that a similar fate befell popular Afrobeats artiste D'banj whose son also drowned in a swimming pool.