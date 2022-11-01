Rwanda/Mali: Amavubi Head to Mali

Rwanda U — Rwanda U-23 football team headed to the Malian capital, Bamako, on Tuesday, October 25, ahead of their second leg of the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali, on October 29.

The team traveled on Tuesday morning aiming to qualify for the finals.

Rwanda drew 1-1 with Mali in the first leg on Saturday, October 22, at Huye Stadium. Amavubi's home draw with Mali was not enough for Yves Rwasamanzi's side. But it demonstrated to Rwandans that their team has all it takes to go all the way.

In the second leg, Rwanda needs at least a 1-0 win or a draw with more than two goals in Bamako to be able to proceed to the finals.

Picking a win away will requires them to use all they have in the tank. A defeat will be another setback, having lost the opening AFCON game.

The eventual winner of the Rwanda and Mali encounter over two legs will qualify for the 2023 U23 AFCON in Morocco.

Four nations from the tournament will make it to the 2024 Olympic Games men's football competition in Paris.

Rwanda's U23 squad

Pierre Ishimwe, Adolphe Hakizimana and Jean Clovis Sugira.

Clement Niyigena, Faustin Niyomukiza, Yunusu Nshimiyimana, Jean Rene Ishimwe, Francis Maes Dylan, Samuel Nsengiyumva, Hesborn Rutonesha, Moses Nyamurangwa, Keneddy Hoziyana.

Justin Irumva, Moise Nyarugabo, Anicet Ishimwe, Rodrigue Iradukunda, Hakim Hamiss, Prince Rudasingwa, Hakim Mubarak Niyonshuti, Arthur Gitego, Gylain Ngabonziza, Desire Mugisha, and Frank Shema.

Head coach: Yves Rwasamanzi, assistant coach: Moussa Gatera