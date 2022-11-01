Nigeria: Flood - NMA Raises Fear of Epidemic Outbreak in Kogi

1 November 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The National Committee on Epidemics and Pandemics Awareness of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has advised governments at all levels to put measures in place to prevent the impending outbreak of epidemics due to this year's devastating flooding.

The state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Abubakar Hassan disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday in a statement jointly signed with the Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Enejo Joseph.

The NMA National Committee on Epidemics and Pandemics Awareness appealed to governments at all levels to provide potable water to the affected communities as the bodies of water in these areas were heavily polluted and unfit for human consumption.

The statement emphasised further that the provision of water purifiers as announced by the federal government is a step in the right direction and should be extended to all the affected communities.

It also appealed to the government to provide habitable settlements with insecticide-treated bed nets to curtail bites of insects, particularly mosquitoes and tsetse flies.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.