Nigeria: Eight Nigerian Clean-Energy Start-Ups Get $80,000 Grant Funding

No fewer than eight Nigerian Clean-Energy startups will get 80,000 Grant Funding from All On, through its venture-building platform, the All On Hub, in partnership with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), after they became winners of the 2022 edition of the annual incubation programme for early-stage renewable energy entrepreneurs.

They are: Retile, Let It Cold, Energy Assured, Nutrideen Agriculture Concepts, Danwawo Group, Swift Tranzact, Solaris Greentech Hub and Powerbox Energy Systems.

The incubation programme, which started training new cohorts in May 2022, aims to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria's energy-access gap by building a pipeline of early-stage renewable energy enterprises with the potential to scale.

This year, the programme received 290 applications from which 18 ventures were shortlisted and completed the 6-month incubation program conducted by the NCIC.

At a Demo Day event hosted at the All On Hub multi-purpose hall in Ikoyi, Lagos, the start-ups pitched their business plans to a seasoned, varied panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000 grant award funding. The Demo Day event marks the completion of the Embryo Incubation program (EIP).

In her address, CEO, All On, Caroline Eboumbou congratulated the participants and commended them for their dedication to supporting the clean energy transition with their bold ideas.

She noted that "the shared vision of All On and NCIC has been to groom early-stage clean energy entrepreneurs, providing them with the key ingredients to enable their dreams of impacting unserved communities a reality".

The CEO of NCIC, Mr. Bankole Oloruntoba reiterated the organisation's commitment to the growth of renewable energy start-ups in Nigeria.

He reflected on the journey of the EIP noting that over 50 ideation-stage businesses have gone through the programme. He thanked All On for its partnership which over the last three years has provided funding and capacity-building support to the renewable energy start-ups.