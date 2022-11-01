Nigeria: Celebrities Condole With Davido, Chioma Over Son's Death

1 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

Celebrities have offered their condolences to singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi, who had recently marked his third year birthday, was reported to have drowned at his parent's home in Banana Island, Lagos.

The death has continued to see condolences and prayers being offered to Davido and Chioma personalities in the entertainment industry sending their sympathy to him.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, wrote, "I don't even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn't true. My God!!! This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo."

Actor Williams Uchemba said, "Please say a prayer for David, Chioma, and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up, little one."

Comedian Ayo Makun, known as aycomedian on his Twitter page, wrote, "the death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad.

Actor Muyiwa Ademola, via his Instagram page, said, "It is one of the saddest things when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty give the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss? Rest In Peace Champ."

Media personality Toolzo on Twitter wrote, "Praying for healing, comfort & strength for David & Chioma. So heartbreaking."

