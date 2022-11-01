Nigeria: Police Confirm Death of Davido's Son, Ifeanyi

1 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Solution Emmanuel

The three-year-old reportedly drowned in the family's swimming pool in Lagos and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyi, on Tuesday morning, confirmed that singer Davido's son, Ifeanyi, died in an alleged swimming pool accident.

The sad news of the singer's son's death broke on social media late Monday after actress Eniola Badmus posted it on her Instagram. She subsequently deleted the post.

In a telephone call with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning, Mr Hudeyin said some of the singer's aides and staff had been arrested.

He said, "Eight of them (workers) have been brought in for questioning."

He did not disclose the location because he feared people might besiege the station.

He said it was a station on Lagos Island.

The three-year-old reportedly drowned in the family's swimming pool in Lagos and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

He was allegedly rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

There has been no news from Davido, and the child's mother, Chioma Rowland, also known as Chef Chi. No member of Davido's record group, the 30BG family, confirmed or debunked the news.

However, celebrities and fans of the musician are reacting to the news of the boy's death with shock and disbelief. Celebrities posted about the tragic news and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, including Iyabo Ojo, Ay the Comedian, William Uchemba, and Paul Okoye.

Details of how the child reportedly drowned are still sketchy. PREMIUM TIMES will provide more information as they are confirmed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.