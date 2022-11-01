Nigeria: Police Quiz Davido's Domestic Staff Over Son's Death

The Police have picked all domestic staff of popular singer, Davido over the son, Ifeanyi's death.

Following the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi and the circumstances surrounding this sad development, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that all members of the singer's domestic staff are currently in police custody.

Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a swimming pool in the residence of Davido at Banana Island area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the parent, Davido and Chioma Rowland were not at home on Monday when the incident happened. Three year-old, Ifeanyi was said to have been rushed to a Lagos hospital and a doctor examined and confirmed his death.

The command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this on Tuesday morning after the report of Ifeanyi's death went viral.

He said, "Domestic staff at Davido'a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn't call that arrest yet.

"If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest."