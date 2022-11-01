Nigeria: I Sold Property to Give 3000 Students Foreign Scholarships - Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he sold his personal property to sponsor indigent students across Nigeria and Africa to study abroad.

Kwankwaso, who spoke in Abuja at the 3rd Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Colloquium organised by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to mark his 66th birthday, said he will continue to treat every Nigerian equally no matter their religion and ethnic background as he believes in one, united Nigeria.

The presidential candidate said he was always interested in mass-oriented programmes and projects that impact on the lives of the people, especially in the field of education.

According to him, more than 3,000 indigent students have benefited from his scholarships between 2011 and 2015 when he was the governor of Kano State, while many others have continued to benefit since 2015.

He stressed that the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation's vision is to bequeath the legacy of quality education to the youth irrespective of where they come from.

The president, Kwankwasiyya Scholars and Kwankwasiyya Development, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, said the NNPP presidential candidate's altruistic efforts to improve the lives of the downtrodden are making incomparable contributions that would immortalise him.