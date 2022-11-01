Nigeria: NFF Elections - Court Adjourns Suit Against Dare, Pinnick Till February 6

The crisis surrounding the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections is yet to abate as the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has fixed February 6 for mention of a suit filed against the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and former NFF, President Amaju Pinnick.

The motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2021, Harrison Jalla, Victor Rumson Baribote, Austin Popo and the National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF) had sued the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Pinnick and the minister as first to third defendants, respectively.

In the motion dated and filed on September 2, the claimants sought an interim order restraining the defendants, his agent, employees, staff, officials or electoral committee from organising or conducting any election into any executive office of the NFF pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

In the affidavit in support of the motion deposed to by Fayenengigha Jacob, a lawyer in the chamber of Ukpong, he said one of the complaints in the matter was the undemocratic manner in which the NFF was being constituted, resulting in depriving the majority of the stakeholders and members of the NFF of having a say or contributing to the development of football in Nigeria.

Jacob said while the matter was pending in court, the defendants had gone ahead to announce and purportedly tried to organise and conduct an election of the said body on September 30 in Edo.

The lawyer to the claimants, Celsus Ukpong, moved the ex-parte motion on September 15. Justice Inyang Ekwo restrained the minister and Pinnick from conducting the NFF executive election scheduled for September 30 in Edo.

Justice Ekwo had ordered them, or any person acting on their instruction, to maintain a status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction, and fixed October 31 for the hearing.

But the NFF filed an appeal against the court order and successfully conducted its election, which saw Ibrahim Gusau as Pinnick's successor.