Nigeria: NDLEA Declares Lagos Socialite Wanted

1 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

He was declared wanted after he failed to honour the agency's invitation for questioning.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared wanted a Lagos socialite, Ademola Kazeem, also known as Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed, over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

This is contained in a statement by the agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday.

The alleged drug trafficker is the owner of Adekaz Hotels.

The agency said that they declared him wanted after he failed to honour their invitation.

"The wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE, and other destinations outside Nigeria," the statement reads.

"Soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muviwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MIA, Ikeja, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem who is also the Chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services went underground.

"Following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the Agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in Lagos and Ibadan; declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of Two, Hundred and Seventeen Million Naira (N217,000,000.00), all of which were granted."

Mr Babafemi said the agency sealed seven identified properties of the alleged drug trafficker located on Lagos Island and Oyo State.

"They include 105 Tokunbo street off Broad street, Lagos Island; 1 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 3 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 54 Palm Church street, Lagos Island; 26 Agarawu street, Lagos Island; and 41 Forsythe Street, Lagos Island," Babafemi said.

"The other one is located at 1 Irepodun zone,

Adepoju bus stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, Oyo state."

