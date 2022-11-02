Nigeria May Collapse, If an Inexperienced Person Succeeds Buhari - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said the country needs an experienced president after 2023, noting that electing an inexperienced leader may lead to the collapse of the country.

Addressing journalists at the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the campaign, Dele Momodu, said the party has been extremely good to Nigerians, compared to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has saddled the country with security and economic woes.

He said the duty of the campaign is to "carry our message of hope and restoration to the people," adding that the APC has killed the hope of Nigerians.

Momodu noted that the ineptitude of the ruling party has thrown many people out of jobs and many others wanting to leave the country.

If elected, he said, Atiku has what it takes to rescue the country.

According to him, Nigerians cannot afford to gamble with who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari as that might lead to the actualization of the prediction that the country may collapse.