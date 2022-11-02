Nigeria: Passenger Sues Azman Air Over Failed Services

A 72-year-old Kano-based businessman, Yahaya Imam, has sued Azman Air Services before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice Simon A. Amobida over failed service and inability to tender an apology.

Appearing before the court for mention, counsel for the plaintiff, Barr Umar Usman, filed an application in respect of breach of contract by the defendant.

He said they had all the evidence to show that his client's fundamental human rights were breached, which subjected him to being aggrieved.

"My client has suffered as a result of what happened on that fateful day. He was supposed to catch his flight around 4pm for an important appointment in Kano. "Unfortunately, over four hours, there was no announcement that the flight would not take place until around 9pm," he said.

However, Justice Amobida adjourned the case to November 22 for hearing.

Imam, while speaking to journalists, narrated that he bought a ticket from Kano to Abuja on the 4th of May and to return on the 5th to Kano by 4pm.

He added that when they arrived at the Azman office, there was nobody to apologise to or explain when to come back and take the flight.

Barr Sagir A. Mustapha, who appeared before the defendant, Azman Air Services, did not speak to the media after the proceedings.