Africa: Tigray Peace Talks Continue in South Africa

Peace talks between the Ethiopian government and rebel authorities in Tigray have been extended into this week. The talks are aimed at finding a resolution to the two-year conflict that has killed thousands of people and created a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.

The African Union-led talks in Pretoria, South Africa, between Ethiopia's federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region started last Tuesday, as the first formal dialogue to try to end the war.

South Africa had initially said the talks, which have been organised in a shroud of secrecy at the request of both parties, would run until Sunday.

But an official familiar with the arrangements confirmed that discussions are continuing.

Diplomatic efforts to try to bring the government and the rebels to the negotiating table gathered pace after fighting resumed in late August, ending a five-month truce that had allowed limited amounts of aid into Tigray.

Fighting continues in Tigray

The international community is calling for an immediate end of hostilities and humanitarian access to Tigray where many people are starving.

Since the negotiations began, intense fighting has continued, with Eritrean forces joining the Ethiopian forces and, according to witnesses, reportedly killing civilians.

One stipulation of the peace talks is the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, though Eritrea is not a party to the peace talks, and it is not clear whether the country will respect any agreement reached.

Last week, Amnesty International said every party involved in the war had committed crimes against humanity.

"Documented violations of human rights violations ... [include] rapes, sexual violence ... lootings, torture and extrajudicial killings," Fisseha Tekle, an Amnesty specialist on Ethiopia and Eritrea, told a press conference in Nairobi.

'Working towards peace'

In an interview with Chinese English-language state broadcaster China Global Television Network, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: "We're working towards peace.

"Ethiopians should understand, we can solve our own issue by ourselves. And instead of listening from afar, better to respect our own law, better to respect our own culture, better to respect our own [customs]," he said in the undated interview posted on social media.

"Of course, if there are lots of interventions from left and right, it's very difficult," he added.

Abiy said Ethiopian forces were in control of the Tigray towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa and that the government was providing humanitarian aid, but did not elaborate.

(with wires)