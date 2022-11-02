Ethiopia: Breaking - AU-Led Ethiopia Peace Talk Facilitators to Announce Agreement On Cessation of Hostilities

Addis Abeba — Olusegun Obasanjo, the High Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, announced that AU-led peace talks in South Africa has resulted in agreement of cessation of hostilities between the federal government and Tigrayan authorities.

Developing story... .

Background

Representatives of the federal government and Tigrayan authorities have been locked in a highly classified peace talks led by the AU since Tuesday 25 October. This is the first formal communication on the outcome of the talks, which was scheduled to end on Sunday 30 October but has since been extended as parties continued engaging in the talks.

Both the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigrayan authorities did not yet comment on the substances of the agreement announced by Chief Obasanjo. But on Monday Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the federal government is "trying to convince [the] TPLF to respect the law of the land, to respect the constitution, to act as one state in Ethiopia," hinting to

An agreement on immediate cessation of hostilities was one of the key outcomes expected from the peace talks, which is facilitated by Chief Obasanjo, along with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President of South Africa Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Representatives of IGAD, the UN and the US are said to have participated as observers.

The full details of the agreement are yet to come by, but the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has indicated in his 15 October call for "an immediate, unconditional ceasefire" along with the resumption of humanitarian services in the Tigray region.

The US, whose Horn of Africa Envoy Ambassador Mike Hammer remains in South Africa and "continues to be both as a participant and an observer", reiterated that the peace talk was aimed at achieving "an immediate cessation of hostilities, to achieve the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all Ethiopians in need, additional measures - securing measures to protect civilians, and seeing Eritrea's withdrawal from northern Ethiopia." AS