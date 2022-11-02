Ghana: Help Sustain Govt's Effort At Maintaining Peace - National Peace Council

Bishop Ben Nuhu Abubakar, the Acting Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, has called on the youth to help sustain the government's efforts on peace and security of the country.

He made this call at a two-day workshop in Kumasi last week for selected tertiary student leaders from Ashanti, Bono and Eastern regions on conflict prevention and violent extremism.

The workshop, funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), sought to build capacity and equip participants with knowledge and skills on peaceful coexistence as well as conflict resolution using a non-violent approach.

Bishop Abubakar indicated that the youth were becoming increasingly agitated over limited opportunities and the current economic hardship, hence it was disheartening that most clashes happen in tertiary institutions, with a majority of students as perpetrators and victims.

He said that while conflict would always exist in every community, the most crucial thing was to put systems and structures in place to keep them under control and stop them from turning violent.

Madam Janet Sarney Kumah, Director for Capacity Building at NPC said, student leaders, have a part to play in maintaining the peace and stability of the nation.

According to her, building student leadership skills would bring harmony not only on college campuses but also in society at large because students might end up holding leadership roles once they graduate.