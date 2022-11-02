Ghana: Help Sustain Govt's Effort At Maintaining Peace - National Peace Council

1 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Edem Agblevor

Bishop Ben Nuhu Abubakar, the Acting Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, has called on the youth to help sustain the government's efforts on peace and security of the country.

He made this call at a two-day workshop in Kumasi last week for selected tertiary student leaders from Ashanti, Bono and Eastern regions on conflict prevention and violent extremism.

The workshop, funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), sought to build capacity and equip participants with knowledge and skills on peaceful coexistence as well as conflict resolution using a non-violent approach.

Bishop Abubakar indicated that the youth were becoming increasingly agitated over limited opportunities and the current economic hardship, hence it was disheartening that most clashes happen in tertiary institutions, with a majority of students as perpetrators and victims.

He said that while conflict would always exist in every community, the most crucial thing was to put systems and structures in place to keep them under control and stop them from turning violent.

Madam Janet Sarney Kumah, Director for Capacity Building at NPC said, student leaders, have a part to play in maintaining the peace and stability of the nation.

According to her, building student leadership skills would bring harmony not only on college campuses but also in society at large because students might end up holding leadership roles once they graduate.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.