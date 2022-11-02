Liberia: Legal Action Hangs Over Lina & Others On Allegation of False Report

Monrovia — Lawyers representing Alexander Berrian, Comptroller of Stella Maris University have refuted media reports that their client was arrested for alleged rape by an officer of the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice.

Atty. Tonia Gibson told FrontPageAfrica Correspondence that the scene created over the weekend, at the graduation exercise of Stella Maris, against his client Alexander Berrian is untrue, as being reported by the Liberia News Agency and other media outlets.

He said the writ, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica is a Writ of Summons and clearly shows that Mr. Berrian was charged with criminal coercion, harassment, and menacing based on a complaint filed by one Roosevelt Harvey and not summoned for rape, as being allegedly reported.

Complainant Roosevelt R. Harvey alleged that he was kidnapped by the Stella Maris comptroller and his phones and car keys got missing in the process, in which he sustained bodily injuries contrary to the media report.

The writ noted that the defendant's action was done with malice and wicked intent.

Furthermore, the writ noted the unlawful, illegal, al and intentional, this violation of Sections 14.27, 14.25, and 14.21 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

As a result, Berrian's legal team headed by Atty. Vincent Smith has threatened legal action against the Liberia News Agency and other media outlets for reporting falsehoods about his client.

They argued that their client was never summoned on account of rape, but rather criminal coercion, harassment, menacing and simple assault.