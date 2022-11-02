Liberia: House Writes Executive

press release

- over Liberia's economic architecture

The House of Representatives has called on the Executive to partner with investors in reshaping the country's economic architecture in the areas of extraction of minerals such as iron ore, gold, diamond, and timber, among others.

The House in a communication to the Executive said those agreements, protocols, conventions and treaties that involve bilateral and multinational institutions with the Republic of Liberia must be reviewed.

The communication said consistent with the spirit of coordination for sustainable socio-economic development of the Liberian people and government, the Leadership of the House of Representatives further directs the President for his timely consideration in reviewing those concession agreements, especially those that have exceeded the review period.

Some of the agreements to be reviewed will include APM Terminals, Global Logistics Services, Nimba Rubber Corporation, Cavalla Rubber Rehabilitation, Liberia Agricultural Company, Firestone Rubber Plantation, Equatorial Palm Oil, Golden Veroleum, and Maryland Oil Palm Plantation, among others.

The statement said the Legislature being the fulcrum of democracy is very committed to working in the interest of the Republic of Liberia.