Liberia: House Writes Executive

1 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

- over Liberia's economic architecture

The House of Representatives has called on the Executive to partner with investors in reshaping the country's economic architecture in the areas of extraction of minerals such as iron ore, gold, diamond, and timber, among others.

The House in a communication to the Executive said those agreements, protocols, conventions and treaties that involve bilateral and multinational institutions with the Republic of Liberia must be reviewed.

The communication said consistent with the spirit of coordination for sustainable socio-economic development of the Liberian people and government, the Leadership of the House of Representatives further directs the President for his timely consideration in reviewing those concession agreements, especially those that have exceeded the review period.

Some of the agreements to be reviewed will include APM Terminals, Global Logistics Services, Nimba Rubber Corporation, Cavalla Rubber Rehabilitation, Liberia Agricultural Company, Firestone Rubber Plantation, Equatorial Palm Oil, Golden Veroleum, and Maryland Oil Palm Plantation, among others.

The statement said the Legislature being the fulcrum of democracy is very committed to working in the interest of the Republic of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.