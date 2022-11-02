Liberia: House Meets Firestone Management

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday, 31 October 2022 met with the management of Firestone Rubber Company.

A release issued in Monrovia says key on their discussions was the full implementation and compliance to the current Concession Agreement entered into between the Government of the Republic of Liberia and Firestone and Firestone Liberia LLC.

Part of the discussion was the general operations of the company, welfare of workers, good healthcare, education, good housing facilities, clinic, sanitation, and safety measures.

Among other things, the release says lawmakers expressed concerns over how redundancy is being carried out, the death of a little girl named Mary Dahn who reportedly fell into a pit, and the level of managerial positions given to Liberians.

Mr. Seamus Gunton, General Manager of Firestone Liberia LLC, thanked the lawmakers for the concerns raised and promised to submit full documentation of all those requested by the lawmakers.

Regarding little Mary Dahn's death, the general manager said the matter is currently under investigation by the police.

In terms of the general welfare of their employees, contractors and their dependents, the general manager said Firestone Liberia follows the terms and conditions outlined in the Concession Agreement.

He said their compliance with the Concession Agreement is monitored by the National Bureau of Concessions, which last visited the Company in 2020 and no issues were raised.

The Firestone General Manager also told the lawmakers that their wages/salaries comply with the Decent Work Act for the minimum wage compensation and are complimented with other benefits.

He further mentioned that their contract tappers are provided schooling and medical via a subsidy.

For his part, Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar Jones raised the issue of pension scheme for workers of Firestone.

According to him, after many years of work, there is nothing given to Firestone workers as pension benefits to survive on.

The leadership has since requested the company to submit information on its National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) contributions aimed at knowing what becomes of the workers' pension benefits.

The meeting was cordial as the company was represented in full by the general manager, Human Resources, Financial Controller, and Government Relations.

The Company promised to work along with the Government of Liberia in meeting the needs of citizens.