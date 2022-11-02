Liberia: Fatal Car Accident in Monrovia Suburb

1 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

-Girl drowns in vehicle

A teenage girl named Aisha Sheriff has been identified as the passenger in the fatal crash on Sunday, 30 October 2022 on the Stockton Creek Bridge, Bushrod Island. The incident is being investigated by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Aisha Sheriff was reported dead when the vehicle in which she was an occupant, heading from Paynesville along the Japan-Freeway route, drove off the main road and somersaulted into the river.

According to eyewitnesses who trooped the scene in sorrow, the teenage girl died in the crash, while her father Mohammed swam to safety and escaped the scene.

Witnesses told the NewDawn newspaper that the deceased and her father were the only occupants of the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said the deceased was a resident of Banjor in Brewerville city, outside Monrovia.

They said she was a prospective graduate of a senior secondary school.

Reports said the pair were returning from the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, from a family engagement.

Sarah Harris, an eye witness said the incident occurred at around 5:30 am on Sunday when the driver lost control and ran over the bridge near the Jamaica Road Junction, and dumped into the water deep below.

The man, according to the eyewitnesses, swam out of the vehicle unhurt but later said his daughter was still in the front seat.

They said the girl stayed under the water for almost five hours before police arrived on the scene to launch a rescue effort.

