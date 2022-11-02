Morocco: Weah Departs Today for Morocco

President George Manneh Weah has accepted an invitation from the King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, to attend and address the 14th Edition of the MEDays Forum in Tangier, Kingdom of Morocco.

According to the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, the 14th Edition brings together over 5000 participants, including world leaders, creating an opportunity to discuss critical geopolitical, economic and social issues facing the planet, including the war in Ukraine, conflicts and instability in Africa, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, food and energy crises, inflation, and climate change.

President Weah will be among 200 renowned speakers at this year's Forum.

Participants include world leaders, members of government, business leaders, investors, researchers, journalists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The forum, which runs from November 2-5, will be held under the theme "From Crisis to Crisis: Towards a New World Order?" The Medays forum is dubbed the African Davos.

The Executive Mansion says President Weah will depart Liberia today, Tuesday, November 1, to honor the invitation and explore opportunities for Liberia.

During the forum, which contains more than 50 sessions and round tables, debates and interactions, the MEDays Investments Summit will also be launched.