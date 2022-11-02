Gambia: Mighty Ajax Daze Kulukochi Utd On Spot-Kick to Sail to Gunjur Knockout Semis

Mighty Ajax FC on Saturday stunned Kulukochi United FC 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field to navigate to the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' Knockout competition.

Both sides played defensive and offensive football, crafting several goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 3-2 in favour of Mighty Ajax FC.

Mighty Ajax FC now joined Power Dynamos Football Academy and Red Star FC in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout competition after their slender win over Kulukochi United in their last eight fixture.

Kulukochi United FC will hang their boots until next year following their exit from the League and Knockout competitions.

The Kulukochi based-club won the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan Knockout competition trophy after defeating Jujuba United FC 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in a tightly-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.