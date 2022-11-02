Gambia: Kombo East, Sukuta, Foni to Miss WCR Super Nawetan

1 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Kombo East, Sukuta and Foni are all set to miss the 2022 West Coast Region Super 'Nawetan' zonal football competition, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

The trio participated in the 2021 West Coast Region annual biggest football showpiece.

Sukuta and Kombo East were both eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2021 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football championship after losing to Brufut and Sanyang in their last eight clashes.

Foni were eliminated in the group phase of the annual West Coast Region biggest football festivity after finishing bottom-place in Group A with 3 points in four group outings.

Sanyang slipped to Gunjur 2-0 in the final of the 2021 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football competition played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The 2022 West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football championship is set to bring together eight major nawetan zones.

