Gambia: Young Volunteers for Environment to Create Opportunities for Gambian Youth

Young Volunteers for the Environment-The Gambia is a registered youth led, non-profit organization, established in 2012 in Banjul, The Gambia is set to create opportunities for Gambian youth.

The organization has local branches and schools clubs and its affiliates in a total 25 countries across Africa.

YVE through its head office JVE-International based in Togo is today known as the biggest youth-oriented environmental movement in Africa working in the domain of sustainable development.

YVE strives to develop leadership and eco-citizenship in young people through their involvement in the promotion of sustainable community development, upholding responsibility, volunteerism, ecological integrity, solidarity, excellence, diversity, justice, gender balance, equity and justice as the core values.

Our thematic areas of focus are energy and climate change development, natural resource management and youth and eco-citizenship.

YVE is primarily a Pan-African Youth led advocacy organization with expertise in environmental management, sustainable energy solutions and agro ecology practices: Key specific areas include: Policy monitoring, citizen participation, youth empowerment and youth policies, social entrepreneurship, traditional ecological knowledge, cultural biodiversity, community sustainable management plans, mountains restoration, trans boundary waters management, biological agriculture, peasant cooperatives management, community based climate change adaptation, international money flows monitoring, big infrastructure monitoring, Women ,children and youth environmental education and importantly access to sustainable energy solutions renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.

We support Local communities and women groups draft their local Agenda 21 plans, have access to basic amenities for a comfortable life (clean cooking, wash, human rights), build capacity of grassroots development institutions, empower women groups, provide environmental education to schools and orient young people in various green and social entrepreneurship ventures.

Meanwhile, Program Officer, Ismaila Badjie at the National Youth Council has said Gambian youth are naturally peaceful and he has the strongest conviction that other Africans will emulate Gambia.

Fatou Camara shared her experience with the media team.

"This forum has given me the opportunity to interact with various stakeholders on the roles young people play in the prevention of violent extremism and radicalization"Camara said.

I am also aware the rise of terrorism in the ECOWAS Region this will help me in conducting activities to sensitize young people especially women the roles the can play in combating and preventing violent extremism both individually and as a community.