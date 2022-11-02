Gambia: Girls Soccer Academy Win Yakarr Football Festival Trophy

Girls Soccer Academy on Sunday crowned champions of 5th Edition of Yakarr women's football festival fitness tournament final played at the Siffoe Primary School Football Field.

Both sides played a good football and created some goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into penalty shootouts, which ended 5-4 in fovour of Girls Soccer Football Academy.

As champions, Girls Soccer Academy went home with a giant trophy and balls, while Darboe's Academy received cons and balls.

The annual Yakarr Football Academy women's football festival was witnessed by Saidou Kamaso of Team Restore Confidence, Deputy Mayor of Banjul Omar Touray, Alagie Nyassi, the GFF Grassroots Football Development officer and other significant dignitaries