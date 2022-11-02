Ghana: NGO Feeds 600 Vulnerable Persons At Nkrumah Circle

Neighbours Connect, a non-governmental organsation (NGO), over the weekend embarked on a street project dubbed "Caring for Neighbours on the Street", to feed at least 600 vulnerable persons on the streets of Kwame Nkrumah Circle, in Accra.

The NGO also provided free health screening, free barbering as well as distributed clothes and slippers to the destitute and underprivileged on the streets.

It was organised in collaboration with the Adabraka Polyclinic, and the less privileged were screened of malaria, COVID-19, hypertension, blood sugar, HIV among other health related diseases.

The founder of the NGO, Ms Josphine Asmah, said the exercise formed part of her outfit's social responsibility, to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

She said, the group which was first formed on Facebook with at least 2,000 members, aimed to help the needy and impact lives of the individual.

"This is a social group also with at least 200 members on whatsApp and so we thought it wise to reach out to the people on the streets since they're also our neighbours, to put smiles on their faces, looking at the current economic condition.

"Most of these people are sometimes ignored because of their background and so we're here to tell them that, they're not alone and should not give up. We've come to serve them and not only food but other privileges to make them feel loved as part of the society," Ms Asmah said.

She said the gesture would not be limited to Accra, but would be extended to other parts of the regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Ghana Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our focus is not only for the street people alone but the orphanages, prisons among others and so every year we will embark on one outreach charity programme which may not take this form unless the need arise," Ms Asmah said.

Mrs Eva Eyram Morkeh, a staff nurse at the Adabraka Polyclinic, said some of the beneficiaries of the health screening had high blood pressure, and were given referral notice to the polyclinic for medical attention.

Some of the beneficiaries, the Ghanaian Times spoke to expressed joy and thanked the NGO for the outreach.

"I am happy about the way I look now, initially I could not go to the public because of my outlook but thanks to Neighbours Connect, now I can be counted among the society," according to Kofi Mensah, a destitute, from Akyem Swedru, on the street of Kwame Nkrumah.

Another destitute, Evans Odoom also from Akyem Swedru said "I came from my hometown due to the galamsey issue to seek for greener pastures but because we don't know anybody we are regarded as thieves and so every social vices we're accused of being involved and now my life has been shattered, but thanks to this group for putting smiles on our faces. I have had some new clothes, eaten and barbered my hair which I have not had money to do for many years. Now I can smell good."