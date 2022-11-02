Ghana: AGL, Rotary Club Organise Medical Outreach At Huni-Valley

Huni Valley — Abosso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) in collaboration with Rotary Club of Tarkwa, on Friday held a medical outreach, to promote good and regular health check at Huni-Valley and its environs of the Western Region.

Funded by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) with $35,000, the exercise provided patients from Amoanda, Abease, Ampoyo and Huni Valley with free drugs.

It was also an opportunity for AGL and Rotary Club to step-up breast cancer campaigns, this year.

About 530 people were diagnosed for Muscle pain (MSP), gastritis, eye infection, malaria, hypertension, asthma, breast pain, skin infection, waist pains, STIs, arthritis, peptic ulcer and unary tract infections (UTI).

They were also tested for upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), vaginal infections, anaemia, scabies, gastroenteritis, diabetes and conjunctivitis.

Seventy-four women were screened at the Huni-Valley Health Centre and those with serious health conditions were referred to the municipal hospital, for further treatment.

Addressing patients at the Huni-Valley Health Centre, president of Rotary Club Tarkwa, Dr Desmond McClean-Arthur, said the exercise was aimed at promoting the health of the people.

He said "Regular health checks are important, but, we only visit a health facility when we think we have a problem. So today, we're happy to collaborate with GFGF for this breast cancer campaign".

Dr McClean-Arthur stated "We are professionals with a cause to fight diseases, promote peace,support education,provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment."

The Acting General Manager, Abosso Goldfields Limited, Mrs Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, said that the company would continue to work with GFGF to fight breast cancer.

The medical outreach, she explained, was aimed at bringing primary health care to the doorstep of the people, adding that patients with high blood pressure and diabetes were diagnosed and given medications to prevent any complications.

Mrs Kuutor said, last year, the event attracted at least 40 health practitioners, including doctors, to attend to at least 700 community members, and 362 women went through screening for breast cancer.

She said "This year, our target is to improve on last year's number of patients. This is the fourth time the two organisations have collaborated in this exercise. It has been hosted in the past by Subri, Menhuntem, Koduakrom and Kwabenaho."

Mrs Kuutor thanked the municipal health directorates, chiefs and other partners, for supporting AGL in its efforts to improve the health of the people.

Ms Faustina Damoah, In-charge of Huni-Valley Health Centre, noted that GFGF, Rotary Club of Tarkwa and partners had been dependable stakeholders in health promotion, adding "health is about wealth promotion."

She, therefore, urged the people, especially women, to undertake early detection for breast cancers and seek medical care.